Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 4:05PM CDT until August 7 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Richland County in southwestern Wisconsin…

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 405 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hillsboro to 8 miles south of La Farge to 6

miles north of Boscobel, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Richland Center, Germantown, Westport, Excelsior, Lone Rock,

Rockbridge, Viola, Avoca, Ithaca, Orion, Sylvan, Cazenovia, Boaz,

Yuba, Eagle Corners, .

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.