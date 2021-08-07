Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 4:33PM CDT until August 7 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin…

Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin…

Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

Sauk County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 432 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Reedsburg to 14 miles southeast of Wonewoc to

near Richland Center, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin

Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains, Lodi, Lake Delton, Mazomanie,

Spring Green, West Baraboo, Black Earth, Dane, Blue Mounds, Arena,

Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.