Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 4:59PM CDT until August 7 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 4:59PM CDT until August 7 at 5:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
At 459 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Wisconsin Dells to near Baraboo to near Spring
Green, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Wisconsin
Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Cross Plains, Lodi, Lake Delton, Mazomanie,
Spring Green, West Baraboo, Black Earth, Dane, Blue Mounds, Arena,
Plain, Bluffview and North Freedom.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.