Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 6:09PM CDT until August 7 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 609 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of

Mount Horeb, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Verona, Oregon,

McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Cross Plains, Belleville, Shorewood

Hills, Brooklyn, Black Earth, Maple Bluff, Blue Mounds, Camp

Randall Stadium, Paoli, Pine Bluff and Mount Vernon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.