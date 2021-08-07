Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 10:01PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near North Fond Du Lac to near Waupun to near

Randolph. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, West Bend, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Ripon, Jackson,

Mayville, Slinger, North Fond Du Lac, Columbus, Kewaskum, Horicon,

Juneau, Lomira, Campbellsport, Markesan, Theresa, Newburg and

Hustisford.

People attending The Hartford Airport, and The Iron Ridge Firemans

Picnic should seek safe shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.