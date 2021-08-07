Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 10:06AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles north of Wisconsin Dells, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Wisconsin, Lake
Delton, Pardeeville, Montello, West Baraboo, Westfield, Rio,
Lawrence, Packwaukee, Wyocena, Mecan, Oxford, Endeavor, Neshkoro, La
Valle and Rock Springs.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.