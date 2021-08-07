Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 11:01AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1101 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Montello to near Pardeeville to near Rio.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Columbus, Poynette, Pardeeville, Randolph, Fall River,

Montello, Markesan, Rio, Brandon, Cambria, Fox Lake, Alto,

Manchester, Wyocena, Reeseville, Mecan, Otsego, Fairwater and

Friesland.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.