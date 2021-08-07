Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 11:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Harpers Ferry, or 11 miles southeast of Lansing,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Boscobel, Westport, Excelsior, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills,

Eastman, Mount Sterling, Ferryville, Lynxville, Steuben, and Bell

Center.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.