Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 11:47AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fall River to near
Columbus to 6 miles north of Waterloo. Movement was southeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Watertown, Beaver Dam, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Columbus, Marshall,
Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson Creek, Fall River, Hustisford, Lebanon,
Milford, Reeseville, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Hubbleton, Danville
and Pipersville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.