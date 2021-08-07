Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 11:47AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Fall River to near

Columbus to 6 miles north of Waterloo. Movement was southeast at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Beaver Dam, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Columbus, Marshall,

Waterloo, Juneau, Johnson Creek, Fall River, Hustisford, Lebanon,

Milford, Reeseville, Richwood, Clyman, Lowell, Hubbleton, Danville

and Pipersville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.