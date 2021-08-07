Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 12:19PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Richland Center, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Richland Center, Rockbridge, Sylvan, Boaz, Yuba, County Roads D And N

N, Sabin, Highways 58 And 154, Woodstock, Gillingham, Bloom City,

Neptune, Buck Creek, County Roads A And Z, Five Points, Bosstown,

County Roads Z Z And Q, Hub City, Highways 80 And 56 and Ash Ridge.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.