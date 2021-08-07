Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 6:03PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Markesan to 6 miles northeast of Fall

River to near Columbus. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Ripon,

Mayville, North Fond Du Lac, Columbus, Horicon, Juneau, Lomira,

Markesan, Theresa, Hustisford, Oakfield, Rosendale, Iron Ridge,

Brandon and Southern Lake Winnebago.

People attending The Iron Ridge Firemans Picnic should seek safe

shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.