Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 7:32PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 732 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Dousman to near Jefferson to near Milton.

Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Delavan, Milton,

Edgerton, East Troy, Palmyra, Darien, Lake Koshkonong, Richmond,

Rome, La Grange, Hebron, Millard, Lima Center, Nws

Milwaukee/sullivan, Abells Corners and Tibbets.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

south central and southeastern Wisconsin.