Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 9:13PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 9:13PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WINew
At 913 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Green Lake to Westfield. Movement was
southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Berlin, Montello, Westfield, Princeton, Green Lake, Lawrence, Mecan,
Oxford, Neshkoro, Springfield Corners and Harrisville.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.