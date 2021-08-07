Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 9:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 9:17AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Elroy, or 16 miles west of Mauston, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Mauston, Elroy, Hillsboro, Wonewoc, Glendale, Lemonweir, Lindina,
Kendall, Clifton, Union Center, Hustler, Bartons Corners, Johnson
Hill, Trippville, Hoffman Corners, Mount Tabor, Pleasant Ridge,
Dilly, Bass Hollow Rec Area and Tunnel Trail Campground.
This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 65 and 76.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.