Storm in Watertown causes power outage and damage

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- Storms in Watertown Saturday knocked down several trees, branches, and wires around the city, which led to a power outage.

The Watertown Police Department said, along with the fallen debris, the storm knocked out power to all street lights on Main St.

Officials urge those on the road to drive with caution and to void any wires because they might be active.

The Watertown Police Department said, if you see a hazard, call 920-261-6660.