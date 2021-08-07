Sun Prairie dispatch without internet, unable to take calls

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie dispatch center is without internet connection and is unable to receive calls on the non-emergency number.

The Sun Prairie Police Department reported just after 1p.m. the center did not have an internet connection and wasn't receiving calls on its non-emergency line at 608-837-7336.

Police said 911 is still up and running, and the department is still responding to calls for service as normal.

If you have a non-emergency situation you can report it to the Dane County Communication Center at 608-255-2345.