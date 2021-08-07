Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai riot police have fired water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to repel a crowd of several hundred young anti-government protestors who marched on an army base where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence to demand his resignation. The demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and fired slingshots. The rally was led by the Free Youth, a student protest group that drew tens of thousands to its protests last year. It’s demanding Prayuth’s resignation over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the number of cases spiraling and the health care system stretched to the limit. Prayuth has been criticized for a slow vaccination program while the economy has plunged as tourism remains largely closed.