1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday. Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after the vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. Two men and a woman were in the car. Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life. Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.