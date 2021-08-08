6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash identified

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have identified the six people killed in a sightseeing plane crash on Thursday. The deceased passengers include two people from California, two from Georgia and one from Illinois. The pilot was a 64-year-old from Washington state. The plane crashed Thursday as the pilot was returning the five passengers to Ketchikan from Misty Fjords National Monument. Poor weather had hampered crews’ efforts to recover the bodies. Troopers and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reached the crash site Saturday afternoon. Family members of the dead have been notified. The bodies are to be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.