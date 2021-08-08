Flash Flood Watch from SUN 2:43 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green Lake County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Wisconsin, south
central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
areas, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac. In south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk. In southeast
Wisconsin, Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington.
* Through late tonight.
* Very heavy rainfall over the past two days has quickly saturated
the soils across central and southern Wisconsin. Additional heavy
rainfall is expected again today as another round of storms
impacts the area. This additional rainfall could quickly lead to
flash flooding where the heaviest rainfall over the past two days
has occurred.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&