Flash Flood Watch from SUN 2:43 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Wisconsin, south

central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following

areas, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac. In south central

Wisconsin, Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette and Sauk. In southeast

Wisconsin, Dodge, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington.

* Through late tonight.

* Very heavy rainfall over the past two days has quickly saturated

the soils across central and southern Wisconsin. Additional heavy

rainfall is expected again today as another round of storms

impacts the area. This additional rainfall could quickly lead to

flash flooding where the heaviest rainfall over the past two days

has occurred.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&