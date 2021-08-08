Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 10 at 7:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Viola.

* Until Tuesday morning.

* At 6:44 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 13.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola

experiences significant flooding.

* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in

Viola.