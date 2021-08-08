Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 10 at 7:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 10 at 7:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until Tuesday morning.
* At 6:44 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 13.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet
this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.