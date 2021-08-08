Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 11 at 5:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 11 at 5:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.
* At 9:00 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will
then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.