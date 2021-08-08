Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 12 at 2:48PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Steuben.

* From Tuesday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

* At 9:45 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 8.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

Tuesday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Wednesday morning.

It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and

residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of

the bridge.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood

and Highway 179 may be threatened.