Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 12 at 8:25AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.

* From this evening to Thursday morning.

* There is no current observed data.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage Monday morning

and continue to rise to 14.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will

then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.

* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around

Gays Mills.