Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 12 at 8:25AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 12 at 8:25AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills.
* From this evening to Thursday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage Monday morning
and continue to rise to 14.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding is possible in and around
Gays Mills.