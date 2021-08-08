Flood Warning issued August 8 at 10:34AM CDT until August 9 at 7:11AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at La Farge.

* Until tomorrow morning.

* At 9:00 AM CDT This Morning the stage was 12.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is

flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial

properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge

near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.