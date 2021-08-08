Flood Warning issued August 8 at 12:49AM CDT until August 8 at 6:45AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Ozaukee County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Washington County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 645 AM CDT.

* At 1249 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in

the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the

warned area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.