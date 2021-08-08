Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 11 at 5:37AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 11 at 5:37AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* Until early Wednesday morning.
* At 5:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to crest at around 15.0 feet
tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early
Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.