Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 12 at 2:48PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 12 at 2:48PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From Tuesday morning to early Thursday afternoon.
* At 4:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
Tuesday morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.