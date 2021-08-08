Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 9 at 7:11AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:11PM CDT until August 9 at 7:11AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at La Farge.
* Until tomorrow morning.
* At 3:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
evening and continue falling to 3.3 feet Sunday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is
flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial
properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge
near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Some roads are under water and several
residences and businesses are affected. However the majority of
the people in town are still dry.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, There is significant flooding in and around
La Farge.