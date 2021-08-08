Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 10 at 11:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 10 at 11:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Viola.
* Until late Tuesday morning.
* There is no current observed data.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning to a crest of 16.2 feet just after midnight tonight.
It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs in areas near the
river, including Banker Park in Viola. Flooding also affects low
lying agricultural land.
* Impact…At 14.5 feet, Two roads north of Viola may be under
water. Water may be over Highway 131, 3 miles north of Viola, near
Ski Hill Road, and also over Simmons Flat Road about a mile north
of town.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, Banker Park and Campground in Viola
experiences significant flooding.
* Impact…At 16.0 feet, Water begins going over Highway 131/56 in
Viola.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6
feet on 04/15/2014.