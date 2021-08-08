Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 10 at 4:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at La Farge.

* Until early Tuesday morning.

* At 5:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 5:00 AM CDT Sunday was 12.5 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8 feet

this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

morning.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is

flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial

properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge

near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Some roads are under water and several

residences and businesses are affected. However the majority of

the people in town are still dry.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, There is significant flooding in and around

La Farge.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.2

feet on 07/21/2017.