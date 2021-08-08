Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 11 at 1:13AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 11 at 1:13AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove.
* From this afternoon to early Wednesday morning.
* At 12:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet early Monday afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Flooding of lowland swamps and farmland
near the river occurs.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water may begin to flood the park and
campground area in the old section of town.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.2
feet on 06/23/2013.