Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 13 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 6:25AM CDT until August 13 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Kickapoo River at Steuben.
* From this evening to Friday evening.
* At 5:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then
fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and
residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of
the bridge.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood
and Highway 179 may be threatened.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet, The town of Steuben experiences significant
flooding.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0
feet on 07/22/2017.