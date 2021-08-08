Flood Warning issued August 8 at 9:03PM CDT until August 9 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Kickapoo River at La Farge.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage just

after midnight tonight and continue falling to 3.6 feet early

Sunday afternoon.

* Impact…At 12.0 feet, Agricultural land adjacent to the river is

flooded and minor flooding affects some residences and commercial

properties. Water may also go over Highway 131 south of La Farge

near Ski Hill Road, and also over Winchell Valley Road at Bridge 8.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet, Some roads are under water and several

residences and businesses are affected. However the majority of

the people in town are still dry.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, There is significant flooding in and around

La Farge.