Janesville police arrest suspect of home burglary

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into a Janesville home and attempting to steal guns and other items Sunday morning.

The Janesville Police Department received a call about a home burglary on the 1400 block of Barberry Drive just after 5:30 a.m.

A woman told the police she woke up to a man looking through her bedroom with a flashlight. She alerted her husband, who fought with the intruder, but the intruder ran off.

Investigators said the burglar was in the home for several minutes, and was prepared to steal various items and guns. However, he dropped two of the guns while running away.

According to police, officers had a description of the suspect and checked video from nearby businesses. They then identified Dillion L. Dutcher, 29-year-old from Janesville, as the burglar.

Officers arrested Dutcher on charges of burglary while armed, theft of firearm, and criminal damage to property in connection to the burglary on Barberry Drive. Police said Dutcher is also charged in connection to a burglary at Hair Designs by Phil on Excalibur Drive and damage to four other businesses on July 26.