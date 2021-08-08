Janesville police investigating fatal car crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville police are investigating a late-night crash that left a driver dead after they failed to negotiate a curve.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Palmer Drive and South Main Street.

When first responders got there, they found the driver unresponsive and pinned inside the vehicle. An assessment of the victim revealed they were deceased.

The initial investigation has revealed that the driver was going west on Palmer Drive near Rotary Gardens when they failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before it came to a rest on the south side of Palmer Drive.

Authorities say that they believe speed was a significant contributing factor in the crash.

The identity of the driver will not be released until their family has been notified.