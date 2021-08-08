Local restaurant group to require masks starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Food Fight Restaurant Group will require all employees and customers to wear masks at its 19 restaurants starting Monday.

The group announced on Instagram that some of their fully-vaccinated staff caught COVID-19, which prompted the new policy.

The group operates restaurants in Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie, including popular spots like Canteen, Everly and Hubbard Avenue Diner.

"We owe it to our community and co-workers to continue to make health and safety our top priority," the group said in its announcement.

You can read the full statement here: