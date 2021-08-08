Local restaurant group to require masks starting Monday

Local restaurant group to require masks starting MondayNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Food Fight Restaurant Group will require all employees and customers to wear masks at its 19 restaurants starting Monday.
The group announced on Instagram that some of their fully-vaccinated staff caught COVID-19, which prompted the new policy.
The group operates restaurants in Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie, including popular spots like Canteen, Everly and Hubbard Avenue Diner.
"We owe it to our community and co-workers to continue to make health and safety our top priority," the group said in its announcement.
You can read the full statement here:
@foodfightmadison: As you know, there has been a Wisconsin COVID surge attributed to the delta variant, and Dane County is elevated to ‘substantial transmission.’ Unfortunately, over the past week, some fully vaccinated employees have contracted the virus and are among the rising number of breakthrough cases in our community. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, we will once again be requiring face coverings for employees and guests (when not seated at their tables). Free face coverings will be available at our host desks.
Many of our employees have vulnerable people at home, including unvaccinated children. We owe it to our community and co-workers to continue to make health and safety our top priority. We take pride in our teams for being compassionate and supportive of each other during this wild and stressful year & a half. Stay safe and mask up! You can read about our safety precautions on our website.