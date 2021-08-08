Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics winds to a nuanced end

TOKYO (AP) — It started with a virus. It ends with a typhoon. And in between was just about everything. After a yearlong delay fueled by the coronavirus, the Tokyo Olympics are gliding to their end as a mixed bag for Japan and for the world. They were held in the middle of a resurging pandemic. They were rejected by many Japanese. They were plagued by months of administrative problems. These Games presented logistical and medical obstacles like no other. They offered up serious conversations about mental health. And when it came to sport, they delivered both triumphs and a few surprising shortfalls.