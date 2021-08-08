Afghan official: Much of Kunduz city controlled by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A provincial council member says Taliban fighters have taken control of much of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and police headquarters. He says fighting between the insurgents and government forces had taken place around the governor’s office and police headquarters but that later the Taliban had taken over the two buildings. They also had control of the main prison building in Kunduz, he said. Fighting was continuing at the city’s airport and other parts of the city. Kunduz is a strategic crossroads with good access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul, about 200 miles (335 kilometers) away.