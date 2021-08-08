One person shot in parking lot of Kalahari Resort

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- One person is recovering after they were shot in the parking lot of the Kalahari Resort Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they learned the incident began as a domestic disturbance, and everyone involved was still on the scene.

Officers say there is no danger to the public.

At this time, the police are not releasing any further information.