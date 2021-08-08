Skip to Content

One person shot in parking lot of Kalahari Resort

8:55 am CrimeTop Stories
Shooting Investigation

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- One person is recovering after they were shot in the parking lot of the Kalahari Resort Sunday morning during a domestic disturbance.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they learned the incident began as a domestic disturbance, and everyone involved was still on the scene.

Officers say there is no danger to the public.

At this time, the police are not releasing any further information.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content