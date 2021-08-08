One tornado confirmed in southwestern Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed one tornado touched down near Boscobel in the storms that hit southern Wisconsin Saturday evening.

According to the NWS, an EF3 tornado touched down, causing significant damage as it moved east.

The agency said the tornado traveled 9.7 miles between 4:29 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. They estimate the winds peaked at 150 mph and the tornado had a maximum width of 1000 yards.

NWS reported no injuries connected to the tornado.