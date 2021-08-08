Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 3:37PM CDT until August 8 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 3:37PM CDT until August 8 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 336 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grand Marsh or
10 miles east of Friendship, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Adams County, including the following locations…
Brooks, Colburn, The Town Of Quincy, County Roads G And O, County
Roads A And B, County Roads G And M and The Colburn Wildlife Area.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.