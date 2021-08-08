Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 3:42PM CDT until August 8 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westfield, or

11 miles east of Friendship, moving northeast at 25 mph. Earlier

rotation with this storm has weakened.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Adams County, including the following locations…

Brooks, Colburn, County Roads G And O, County Roads G And M, The

Colburn Wildlife Area, County Roads O And W and County Roads D And G.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.