Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 3:42PM CDT until August 8 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 3:42PM CDT until August 8 at 4:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westfield, or
11 miles east of Friendship, moving northeast at 25 mph. Earlier
rotation with this storm has weakened.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Adams County, including the following locations…
Brooks, Colburn, County Roads G And O, County Roads G And M, The
Colburn Wildlife Area, County Roads O And W and County Roads D And G.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.