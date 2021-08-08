Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:24PM CDT until August 8 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…
Northeastern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 500 PM CDT.
* At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or
13 miles southwest of Berlin, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Berlin, Princeton, Green Lake and Neshkoro.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.