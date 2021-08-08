Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:24PM CDT until August 8 at 5:00PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin…

Northeastern Marquette County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Princeton, or

13 miles southwest of Berlin, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Berlin, Princeton, Green Lake and Neshkoro.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.