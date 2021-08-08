Severe weather to end weekend, kick off next work week

MADISON (WKOW) - There is a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Wisconsin through 8pm Sunday.

Those who live in the pink shaded counties, you are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8pm on Sunday. Within the area, there's better ingredients in the atmosphere for a severe thunderstorm or two which may produce all modes of severe weather including an isolated tornado.

However, the slight risk for severe weather extended south of the watch. So all who are under the threat for severe weather need to be prepared through the early evening.

In addition to the severe threats listed above, heavy rain fall will be another threat which is why there's a flash flood watch across parts of Wisconsin too.

As heavy rain is expected to fall across places that have already picked up several inches of new rainfall Saturday.

More severe weather, or the chance for severe weather, returns on Tuesday. Monday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms which should remain below the severe thunderstorm threshold. Starting Tuesday as well, we'll turn up the heat and humidity...