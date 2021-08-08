Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 4:38PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 438 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Watertown, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Watertown, Hartford, Horicon, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Ashippun,

Rubicon, Lebanon, Woodland, Neosho, Richwood and Clyman.

People attending The Iron Ridge Firemans Picnic should seek safe

shelter immediately!

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

southeastern Wisconsin.