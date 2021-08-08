Speed limits reduced in two Madison neighborhoods starting Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're driving through some Madison neighborhoods, starting Monday, you'll need to slow down.

The "Twenty is Plenty" mission is beginning in the Tenney-Lapham and Theresa-Hammersley neighborhoods. Speed limits will be reduced to from 25 to 20 miles per hour there.

The program is part of Madison's "Vision Zero" initiative, which aims to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety by reducing crashes.

"Vehicle versus pedestrian crashes are up by 46 percent from 2009 to 2018," City of Madison Traffic Engineer Jeremy Nash said. "That's something we don't want to see continue here in Madison. So, we are doing everything we can to prevent that from happening here."

The city selects areas to focus on by using crash data and street layouts.

Monday starts Phase One of the program. Phase Two will begin next year and expand the initiative to other parts of the city.