Storm chances return Sunday, severe risk remains in place

MADISON (WKOW) - Widespread storms rolled across the state Saturday, bringing everything from torrential downpours, gusty damaging winds, hail, even a tornado.

The National Weather Service in La Cross confirmed a tornado touched down near Boscobel, destroying or damaging several homes in the area. No injuries were reported. The tornado has not been ranked yet.

A swath of heavy rain fell across central parts of the state, with some receiving up to 6" of rain.

A band of 3 to 5" ran across our northern most counties in the area: Juneau, Adams, Green Lake, Marquette and portions of Dodge County. Majority in areas of Dane County, to the east and west of Dane received 1-2" of rain. Areas south of Dane County ended up with totals of 1" or less, with some near the IL border completely dry.

A Flash Flood Watch is now in place for counties north of Dane County, until 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Sunday brings more chances for showers and storms, with a few potentially becoming strong or severe.

Since Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded majority of Southern Wisconsin from a 'marginal' 1/5 severe risk to a 'slight' or 2/5 severe risk. Main threats include damaging, gusty winds and hail. Although, an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

The severe risk looks to be mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, with a focus on 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The western portion of southern Wisconsin will likely see the showers and storms first, coming in rather isolated or a few. As the day moves on and into the evening, the storms will likely impact south central areas and north of Dane moving into the eastern side of the state.

Flooding remains a threat once again after yesterday's rain and today's potential. Anywhere that received heavy rain yesterday or remains saturated will likely be impacted if a storm hits that area once again today.

The severe risk diminishes overnight and into Monday. While showers and storms are expected at times, they will likely stay below severe limit. Another round is possible Tuesday, with a return chance of severe weather.

The air will remain hot and humid through then, with a rise in high temps potentially hitting low 90 Tuesday.

Cooler air arrives by the end of the work week.