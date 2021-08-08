Target will fully cover employees’ college tuition and fees

(WKOW) -- Target announced it will cover 100% of full and part-time U.S. employees' college tuition, textbooks and fees starting in the fall.

In a press release, Target said, beginning on their first day of work, all full and part-time U.S. employees will be eligible for debt-free undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no out-of-pocket costs.

It is part of the Target Forward sustainability strategy to eliminate student debt and promote equitable access to education.

The University of Arizona, Oregon State University, and the University of Denver are a few of the 40 participating schools.

"A significant number of our hourly team members build their careers at Target, and we know many would like to pursue additional education opportunities," Melissa Kremer, Target's chief human resources officer, said. "We don’t want the cost to be a barrier for anyone, and that’s where Target can step in to make education accessible for everyone. Our team members are the heart of Target’s strategy and success, and we have a long history of investing in industry-leading pay, extensive benefits and career opportunities to help our team thrive and have rewarding careers at Target.”

The announcement comes after Walmart's July 27 announcement it would pay 100% of college tuition and textbooks for full and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates.